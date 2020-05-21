IVMP to ensure treatment to vector borne diseases' patients of merged areas: Dr Shaista

The Integrated Vector Management Programme for Merged Areas is actively involved in control and treatment of all vector borne diseases' patients in Merged Areas and subdivisions, Dr Shaista Ilyas, Programme Manager IVMP said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The Integrated Vector Management Programme for Merged Areas is actively involved in control and treatment of all vector borne diseases' patients in Merged Areas and subdivisions, Dr Shaista Ilyas, Programme Manager IVMP said.

Dr Shaista Ilyas said that during the current year the IVMP have actively participated in the COVID-19 activities.

On the directive of KP Minister Health Taimur Jaghra and KP Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Director Health Services Merged Areas Dr Niaz Afridi, Imtiaz Ali, Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have taken especial measures in forms of active campaigns in all sub-districts and districts.

Dr Niaz Afridi in this connection while speaking on the occasion said that they were being involved in all districts with multi-sectoral approach for mechanical sweeping, chemical destruction of the breeding sites of the vectors and also conducted awareness sessions for VBDs through maintaining the social distancing and wearing face masks as per the SOPs.

In this regard data is submitted on daily basis relating to dengue and leishmaniasis (just started) to the forum and small trainings and awareness sessions are also delivered in routine, he informed.

The programme, he said, has also initiated a chain of trainings, which is active on ground and has covered Bajour, FR Peshawar, FR Kohat and other districts, which was increasing the capacity and monitoring skill providing the available resources time to time and covering gaps to improve the skills in the light of COVID-19.

So far the cases of dengue in current year in MAs 2020 till date: 00 (Zero), he said, adding that the current year cases of leishmaniasis from Jan till date in MAs under treatment and registered in centres were 6886 while doses provided against cases to districts were for 17835 patients.

Malaria medicines were provided in routine against disease burden to the centres, he said, adding that all the districts health officers are directed for the prevention and treatment of the cases as per WHO and national guidelines.

Dr Shaista Ilyas, Program Manager IVMP said that they have 312 research laboratories for testing dengue, leishmaniasis, and malaria.

The Health Department is trying to provide first hand facilities to the people besides the labs across merged areas have increased testing facilities of dengue, leishmaniasis and malaria so that people could be treated as earliest.