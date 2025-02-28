Open Menu

IVY College Of Management Sciences Delegation Visits Parliament House

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 02:50 PM

IVY College of Management Sciences delegation visits Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A 70-member delegation from IVY College of Management Sciences, Rawalpindi Campus, comprising students and faculty members, visited Parliament House on Friday.

Senior Senate officials welcomed the delegation and provided a comprehensive briefing on various parliamentary affairs.

The delegation toured the Senate Museum, where they were given an in-depth overview of Pakistan’s parliamentary history and evolution.

They also watched a documentary highlighting the establishment of the Senate, its historic decisions, and parliamentary traditions.

Later, the delegation visited the Senate Hall, where they received detailed insights into Pakistan’s legislative process and the Senate’s role in governance. During the session, students asked various questions regarding parliamentary proceedings, which were addressed in detail.

Expressing their gratitude to the Senate officials for their warm reception and informative briefing, the delegation described the visit as a memorable and enriching experience.

Recent Stories

UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable ..

UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future

11 minutes ago
 ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates durin ..

ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan

26 minutes ago
 UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people ..

UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire

41 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators f ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..

1 hour ago
 South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at B ..

South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran

1 hour ago
 Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright f ..

Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak

2 hours ago
European Parliament delegation gains insight into ..

European Parliament delegation gains insight into UAE's human rights efforts

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team

Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team

2 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on ..

UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on advancing joint action, buildi ..

2 hours ago
 Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios ..

Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s crea ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan