ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Samina Fazil, Founding President of the Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI), on Monday lauded the country’s armed forces for their decisive action against Indian military aggression, asserting that the Pakistan Army's professional response has bolstered national pride and security.

Speaking at a press conference at the National Press Club Islamabad alongwith former president of IWCCI Rizwana Asif, Senior vice president Shumaila Naz, Vice President Laiba Farhan, Spokeperson Naima Ansari and member executive committee Samina Bashir, Nabila Sami, Shazia Imran and other, she emphasized the profound respect and gratitude of the Pakistani women towards the armed forces for safeguarding the nation's security, stability, and sovereignty.

“Pakistan's success and India's humiliating retreat have increased the reputation of the Pakistan Army and Air Force all over the world, while India is not getting a place to hide its face,” she said.

She praised the role of Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir in maintaining national dignity and delivering a strong response to the adversary.

Former President of the Yemen Chamber, Rizwana Asif, underscored the importance of maintaining a state of war preparedness even during ceasefire periods, pointing to historical incidents where India had allegedly betrayed Pakistan despite peace overtures.

She also acknowledged the diplomatic and strategic support extended by China, Turkey, and Arab nations during the recent conflict.

Senior Vice President Shumaila Naz noted that Pakistan's actions have revealed India's military weaknesses, while, former vice president Laiba Farhan criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies for jeopardizing regional peace through his extremist agenda and false claims.

She reminded that India had forgotten it was confronting a self-reliant, nuclear-armed nation that would never compromise on its sovereignty and national security. Ultimately, she added, this miscalculation led to Pakistan successfully targeting and destroying Indian airbases, missile defense systems, military intelligence centers, and other strategic installations

Spokesperson Naima Ansari reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to defending its territorial integrity across all domains.

She stressed that India’s attempts to exert pressure through misinformation and false propaganda which was being systematically dismantled, as Pakistan mounted a strong response not just militarily, but also through diplomatic engagement, cyber operations, and strategic media outreach

Executive Committee members Samina Bashir, Nabila Sami, and Shazia Imran urged Pakistan to remain vigilant and prepared to counter any new attacks.

While concluding the press conference, Samina Fazil said that during the war, the Pakistani people demonstrated exemplary unity in difficult times.

She criticized the Indian media for spreading false narratives which was exposed in the global media by Pakistan's transparent information strategy.

She said that the government, the military, industry and the media should work together to develop a long-term defense and diplomatic strategy so that a prompt and effective response can be given to such aggression in the future.