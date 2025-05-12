IWCCI Lauds Pakistan Army's Response To Indian Aggression
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Samina Fazil, Founding President of the Islamabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI), on Monday lauded the country’s armed forces for their decisive action against Indian military aggression, asserting that the Pakistan Army's professional response has bolstered national pride and security.
Speaking at a press conference at the National Press Club Islamabad alongwith former president of IWCCI Rizwana Asif, Senior vice president Shumaila Naz, Vice President Laiba Farhan, Spokeperson Naima Ansari and member executive committee Samina Bashir, Nabila Sami, Shazia Imran and other, she emphasized the profound respect and gratitude of the Pakistani women towards the armed forces for safeguarding the nation's security, stability, and sovereignty.
“Pakistan's success and India's humiliating retreat have increased the reputation of the Pakistan Army and Air Force all over the world, while India is not getting a place to hide its face,” she said.
She praised the role of Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir in maintaining national dignity and delivering a strong response to the adversary.
Former President of the Yemen Chamber, Rizwana Asif, underscored the importance of maintaining a state of war preparedness even during ceasefire periods, pointing to historical incidents where India had allegedly betrayed Pakistan despite peace overtures.
She also acknowledged the diplomatic and strategic support extended by China, Turkey, and Arab nations during the recent conflict.
Senior Vice President Shumaila Naz noted that Pakistan's actions have revealed India's military weaknesses, while, former vice president Laiba Farhan criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies for jeopardizing regional peace through his extremist agenda and false claims.
She reminded that India had forgotten it was confronting a self-reliant, nuclear-armed nation that would never compromise on its sovereignty and national security. Ultimately, she added, this miscalculation led to Pakistan successfully targeting and destroying Indian airbases, missile defense systems, military intelligence centers, and other strategic installations
Spokesperson Naima Ansari reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to defending its territorial integrity across all domains.
She stressed that India’s attempts to exert pressure through misinformation and false propaganda which was being systematically dismantled, as Pakistan mounted a strong response not just militarily, but also through diplomatic engagement, cyber operations, and strategic media outreach
Executive Committee members Samina Bashir, Nabila Sami, and Shazia Imran urged Pakistan to remain vigilant and prepared to counter any new attacks.
While concluding the press conference, Samina Fazil said that during the war, the Pakistani people demonstrated exemplary unity in difficult times.
She criticized the Indian media for spreading false narratives which was exposed in the global media by Pakistan's transparent information strategy.
She said that the government, the military, industry and the media should work together to develop a long-term defense and diplomatic strategy so that a prompt and effective response can be given to such aggression in the future.
Recent Stories
Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abbasi, chief WAPDA discuss stronger ties in energy, infrastructure sectors18 seconds ago
-
CDA announces upgrades for Islamabad, including new food streets & traffic plans20 seconds ago
-
IWCCI lauds Pakistan Army's response to indian aggression23 seconds ago
-
Agriculture Dept advises farmers to complete cotton sowing by 15th27 seconds ago
-
Peshawar’s Sehrish Ali wins USA Junior Women’s Gold Squash Championship10 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi orders boost in safe city operations, surveillance system10 minutes ago
-
SC to hear Super Tax Case on Tuesday10 minutes ago
-
SP Pari Gul pays surprise visit to PS Sihala10 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti gives compensation check to father of martyred Levies personnel10 minutes ago
-
KP Governor appreciates youth activist for supporting Govt in countering misinformation20 minutes ago
-
Health experts term obesity mother of all non-communicable diseases20 minutes ago
-
SC to hear Review Petitions against reserved seats verdict on Tuesday20 minutes ago