UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IWF, PCA Organize Literary Event At PUCAR

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

IWF, PCA organize literary event at PUCAR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :International Writers Forum (IWF), a literary organization, in a collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts (PCA) organized a literary ceremony followed by a poetic recital here on Monday.

The members of the presiding committee of the event included well-known and renowned poets Arshad Malik, Naveed Malik and Adil Zaman while Jahan Ara Tabassum was also present on the occasion.

Certificates of appreciation were also distributed to renowned poets and writers.

Forum founder Shahzad Afaq, addressing the gathering, said that the main purpose of the event was to encourage poets and writers.

At the end, he thanked the guests and participants of the ceremony.

Related Topics

Punjab Event

Recent Stories

Visit Abu Dhabi launches first official tourism Pu ..

21 minutes ago

RTA, MND sign MoU to develop new innovative urban ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank Board reviews strategic ..

51 minutes ago

PML-N, PPP allege rigging, reject AJK election res ..

1 hour ago

Vivo Ranked among Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands i ..

1 hour ago

Overseas employment for Pakistanis plummets due to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.