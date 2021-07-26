IWF, PCA organize literary event at PUCAR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :International Writers Forum (IWF), a literary organization, in a collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts (PCA) organized a literary ceremony followed by a poetic recital here on Monday.

The members of the presiding committee of the event included well-known and renowned poets Arshad Malik, Naveed Malik and Adil Zaman while Jahan Ara Tabassum was also present on the occasion.

Certificates of appreciation were also distributed to renowned poets and writers.

Forum founder Shahzad Afaq, addressing the gathering, said that the main purpose of the event was to encourage poets and writers.

At the end, he thanked the guests and participants of the ceremony.