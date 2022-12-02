UrduPoint.com

IWFP Announces Literary Awards For Year 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 03:20 PM

IWFP announces literary awards for year 2022

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :International Writers' Forum Pakistan (IWFP) has announced awards in different categories of literature including humour, short story, novel, art, drama, regional languages and humanity for the year 2022.

Talking to APP here Friday, Chairperson IWFP Shahzad Ufaq told that winners would receive their souvenirs in a formal ceremony that would be held at the Pakistan academy of Letters on December 22.

He said committees have been constituted for each category to review the literary work. "Three winners will receive awards in each category after the final nomination of the committee", he added.

Highlighting the importance of the literary awards, Shahzad Ufaq said that literature gives knowledge about history, religion, customs and traditions along with providing an opportunity of understanding the customs and beliefs of others.

He said literature helps society to understand other systems of living around the world.

He said different sources of literature serve as a source of knowledge, information, and wisdom besides entertainment. He said that literature was required to make connections with humanity and through literature, life should be lived to the fullest.

Shahzad Ufaq said the trend of ebooks and pirated movies discourages artists and writers. He urged the readers to purchase original books and movies and support intellectual property rights.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies December

Recent Stories

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

3 hours ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

4 hours ago
 Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationship ..

Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationships with Ch Pervaiz Elahi

4 hours ago
 SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.