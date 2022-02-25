IWMB camera traps capture male leopard "Shezada" in Preserve Zone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The camera traps installed in the Leopard Preserve Zone of Margalla Hills National Park by Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) has spotted Male Leopard "Shezada" indicating healthy ecosystem.

Chairperson, IWMB Rina Saeed Khan took to Twitter to announce the update and shared a short video of Leopard captured in the camera trap.

She wrote, "This week inside our Leopard Preserve Zone in Margallah Hills National Park! We think it's Shezada picking up scent of female? It's amazing that we have leopards coexisting peacefully with humans in ICT."Khan expressed her pleasure over no human wildlife conflict since the arrival of Leopards close to a thriving city.

She requested the masses to contact the IWMB team at 923095302425 for guided tour of the Preeserve Zone.