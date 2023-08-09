IWMB, CDA at odds in Senate body over golf course construction in MHNP

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday came at a disagreement over the matter of construction of the golf course at the land of Margalla Hills National Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday came at a disagreement over the matter of construction of the golf course at the land of Margalla Hills National Park.

The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change chaired by Senator Seemee Ezdi along with committee members expressed their deep concerns about the encroachment on the National Park's land in the federal capital.

A comprehensive update was furnished to the committee regarding the news of a golf course construction within Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) near Sinyari village.

Chairperson, IWMB, Rina Saeed Stated that ongoing demarcation of the National Park Boundary was following court directives, adding that 138 acres of land had purportedly been allocated by CDA for the golf course construction, a move contested as encroaching upon Margalla National Park Land.

The CDA officials argued that the 138-acre was part of Chonthra village, not the National Park�an assertion contradicted by IWMB officials.

Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Minister Senator Sherry Rehman emphasized the need for a clear demarcation of the National Park Boundary to prevent further encroachments.

She also shared her efforts to address the construction of a road through the National Park Land, having contacted relevant authorities to halt the unauthorized activity. IWMB officials noted that road construction was still ongoing based on their information. The committee made the recommendation to halt unlawful construction.

During the meeting, the committee members were provided with an insightful briefing by Ministry officials regarding Pakistan's holistic strategy for addressing Climate Change.

The officials expounded on the intricacies of the "National Adaptation Plan" (NAP), a meticulously crafted blueprint resulting from extensive consultations at both Federal and Provincial levels.

The NAP stands as a visionary pathway, aimed at bolstering Pakistan's resilience to climate challenges and fostering robust communities. Among its Primary objectives, the NAP seeks to galvanize financial resources and establish a global fund pipeline.

It centres on the formulation of adaptive strategies and the delineation of sectoral priorities. The plan encompasses a multitude of crucial facets, including Disaster Risk Management, the National Clean Air Policy, the expansion of Green Pakistan, directives on the National Hazardous Waste Policy, regulations addressing Single Use Plastic, the 2023 Climate Change Gender Action Plan (CCGAP), and more.

The NAP also unveils a spectrum of transformative initiatives, such as the Living Indus Initiative, Recharge Pakistan, Scaling Up of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Risk Reduction (GLOF-II), RED++ Readiness Initiative, Pakistan Blue Carbon Ecosystems, and Snow Leopard Conservation.

Additionally, the Ministry officials briefed the Committee on the preparations for the upcoming COP-28, set to convene in the UAE.

They emphasized Pakistan's focal points during COP-28, including Global Financial Architecture Reforms, an expanded scope for grant-based global financing, leveraging the Loss and Damage Fund, doubling adaptation finance, accelerating the commitment of providing $100 billion annually for climate initiatives, ensuring access to the Just Energy Transition Work Programme, and the establishment and funding of early warning systems and risk reduction mechanisms for highly vulnerable countries.

The committee lauded the ministry officials for their effective advocacy on Pakistan's behalf on the international stage.

On the consideration of the point of public importance regarding the flood mitigation measures in Pakistan raised by Senator Rubina Khalid in the Senate sitting, the committee decided to summon provincial forest departments and the federal flood commission for the next meeting.