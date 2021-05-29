UrduPoint.com
IWMB, CDA Staff Control Fire At Different Sites Of Margallas

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 05:03 PM

IWMB, CDA staff control fire at different sites of Margallas

Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) after arduous efforts of two days put out fire erupted at three different sites of Margalla Hills National Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) after arduous efforts of two days put out fire erupted at three different sites of Margalla Hills National Park.

The fire used to flare up every year in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) as the fire season started after April 1st where irresponsible attitude of tourists and visitors was one of the key reasons apart from natural causes of fire in the national park, a senior IWMB official told APP.

He said the fire reported at Trail-3 top broke out in the morning which was turned down on late Friday night whereas the fire at Talhar top of Trail-6 was massive and took more time to extinguish.

The fire, he said were detrimental for wildlife species especially bird life that were undergoing breeding season where raptors and birds of prey (Kites, eagles, hawks etc) used to hover on such fire locations to hunt small birds, reptiles and insect species fleeing fire.

He added the fire incidents mostly due to anthropogenic activities rather than any natural phenomenon.

"It will be to early to call the fire cause a human error as proper investigation by IWMB Staff is under process to ascertain facts," he informed.

While explaining the fire fighting operation, he said out of the three the fires at Saidpur, Pir Sohawa and Talhar sites; the first two had been completely controlled whereas the latter at Talhar was 90 percent contained.

"Though there is no more fire blazing at Talhar point whereas little smoke has been rising from the site due to massive grass being burnt.

At least, there is no fire anymore," the IWMB official confirmed.

He underscored that it has been a continuous precedent of forest fires where the IWMB staff was searching out it's root cause and would devise a strong mechanism to end this crisis once and for all. "We cannot let our forest burn, loose precious green cover and biodiversity every time," he added.

The CDA spokesperson also confirmed in a statement that 90 percent of fires have been brought under control at three places of MHNP.

It also confirmed that the fire eruptions took place at Saidpur, Talhar Village and Pir Sohawa locations.

The fire was brought under control with timely action of CDA where Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed himself was supervising the entire operation, he added.

The fires in Saidpur and Pir Sohawa were completely contained whereas in Talhar Village, 90 percent of the fire was brought under control, while the fire fighting operation was underway, the CDA official said.

While narrating details of areas affected due to fire, he said the fire at Pir Sohawa broke out on 25 acres of land whereas12 acres of land caught fire at Saidpur and 15 acres of land at Talhar Village got flared up.

The CDA official statement only confirmed damaged to bushes and weeds owing to the fire incidents.

Around 200 CDA firefighters, 6 water bowsers and various vehicles took part in the operation, it added.

