IWMB chair rings alarm bells for restaurants operating in Margalla Hills National Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Chairperson Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) Rina Saeed Khan on Tuesday rang alarm bells for restaurants operating in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) for polluting the protected area and jeopardising biodiversity in one of the largest living ecosystems of the country.

In a series of the tweets on her official handle the IWMB chair mentioned that the Monal Restaurant was sealed thrice but it managed to restart its operation every time.

She wrote, "Monal has been sealed 3 times. Each time the restaurant manages to open up. No respect for wildlife, no respect for rule of law, no respect for sanctity of a national park. Trees have been cut, sewage has been dumped, litter galore @WildlifeBoard.

" The IWMB chair shared a show cause notice served by the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) back in May 2021 for flouting Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997 and laws made under it.

She also wrote that La Montana, another restaurant operating next to Monal in the MHNP, was the next to be taken to task for polluting and damaging the environment and wildlife.

An IWMB official told APP that the Board was proposing to convert the Monal building into a wildlife education and awareness center for the public which would be open for all. "It will help protect the precious biodiversity and teach the masses to take ownership of this national reserve as integral part of human existence," he added.

