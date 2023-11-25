ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) amid a paucity of funds has decided to generate revenue by charging fees to individuals and institutions for holding activities in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) protected area.

Chairperson, IWMB, Rina Saeed Khan made the important announcement at the launching ceremony of the new and updated website of IWMB here on Saturday.

Rina Saeed Khan said many educational institutions, civil society and non-governmental organisations and private and corporate entities used to hold hiking and trekking tours in the national park and many other awareness activities.

However, previously all those activities were for free but now all and sundry would have to fill a one-page form prior to seeking permission, whereas the Board would allow one-day permission, she added.

The Chairperson said the Board was cognizant of the fact that this move would be resisted by public circles but the IWMB could not allow free visits further.

He said the new website was built by a volunteer Abu Bakar who had charged a very nominal amount for the task.

Rina Saeed said the previous website of the Board was outdated and not up to the mark to provide any information or an outlook of the wildlife board that had gone through several transformative phases over the years.

The updated website was launched by the Chairperson IWMB and the web developer AbuBakar. It comprised of application forms for guided tours and one-day activities, a special tab for IWMB donations, and other associated nonprofit organizations assisting the Board in managing the national park on a volunteer basis.

Prior to the web launch, the Chairperson showcased two short documentaries. One made by the Dawood Foundation titled, "Margalla Urban Wilderness: Margalla Hills National Park" that was eight years old and shed light on the National Park's creation, biodiversity, risks and challenges faced by it and its potential in replenishing nature.

Chairperson, IWMB Rina Saeed Khan informed that the stone crushers depicted in the documentary were shut down under the Supreme Court orders. However, littering is a huge problem in the national park further marred by plastic pollution that was massive in MHNP, she added.

Due to a shortage of funds the Board apart from its limited staff was relying more on its 200 dedicated volunteers who regularly pick up trash on Sundays. "Mansoor Khan Sherwani is an example for others and we need more such volunteers who dedicatedly visit the National Park and educate masses on nature protection and conservation," Rina Saeed said.

She also presented another documentary on Leopard Preserve Zone at Trail-6 titled "Margalla Hills Leopard Kingdom".

The Board was offering guided tours to people visiting Trail-6 that are paid with the goal of preserving nature.

"Mohibullah, an IWMB volunteer has data of leopards, and another volunteer Anoushe, a wildlife photographer was doing photography of leopards which was done on night in a guarded chamber that she could not leave for the whole night," she said.

The Wildlife Board had successfully controlled hunting and poaching, whereas those incidents were reported in the Quaid-e-Azam University vicinity, she said.

The Board's wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center established at the old Islamabad Zoo had emerged as the only source of trained staff to handle injured and traumatized wild, stray and domestic animals.

"We wanted to convert it into a rehab center for wildlife as we receive numerous calls to rescue wild animals.

We have seven rescued black bears, one rescued Bengal tiger, and many monkeys," she added.

The Board, she said not only rescued bears and pangolins but also a wild leopard that was rescued from DHA and later released secretly into the MHNP to avoid creating panic.

Deputy Director, IWMB, Sakhawat Ali and Sana Raja, volunteers were hurt badly by that leopard and were provided medical care.

She also introduced Nicole, Charles, Lia of Second Chance Wildlife who stepped up to help IWMB voluntarily for rescue of animals and were assisting in running the wildlife rescue center.

Charles, Second Chance Wildlife said the nonprofit group was created a few months later to assist rescue and relief of wildlife.

He said his organization needed everybody's help and requested all to donate as it costs Rs100,000 a week to feed all animals at the rehab center.

Nicole, Second Chance Wildlife said it was a not-for-profit group assisting IWMB.

However, education and educating the next generation to respect animals and the environment was important. Lia Saifullah, Second Chance Wildlife also addressed the gathering.

"We are raising funds for the rescued Begal Tiger to be sent to the sanctuary and will send a volunteer girl for training to handle big cats as it was a holistic effort and not a limited one," he added.

Deputy Director, Research and Planning, Sakhawat Ali said he along with the entire Board staff went through a tough journey of conservation starting from awareness.

He said the senior wildlife expert, Dr Z.B. Mirza trained the staff on educating children on wildlife conservation.

Anila Umair, an animal lover working with Wildlife Animal briefed the participants about securing domestic and wild animals as necessary for the ecosystem.

Mansoor Sherwani, the Man of Awareness IWMB, briefed the participants on his journey to recognition.

He said that he was raising awareness on monkey feeding and littering which is the Board's biggest campaign.

"People started listening to my exhortations and the IWMB board also respected my opinion as my awareness really bears results. Our goal is to save the national park from builders, hunters, and people polluting it. If this national park survives then we will survive. We have to conserve it for our coming generations," he added.