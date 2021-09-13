UrduPoint.com

IWMB Conducts Two-day Eco-Guards Training At Trail-5

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 04:32 PM

IWMB conducts two-day Eco-Guards training at Trail-5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) has conducted a two-day workshop aimed at training volunteers from the civil society as Eco-Guards to patrol and protect scenic Margalla Hills National Park facing issues of littering, poaching, tree cutting and irresponsible tourism.

The lectures were imparted by IWMB senior member Wildlife Expert and Ecologist, Professor Dr Z.B. Mirza and Associate Professor of Islamic International University of Environmental Sciences Dr Muhammad Ibrar Shinwari here at the Visitors' Information Center at Trail-5.

The participants included male and female youngsters, teenagers, adults who were regular visitors of the Margalla Hills National Park and avid nature lovers as well as conservationists by passion.

The experts presented a detailed overview of nature, ecology, biodiversity and wildlife linkages with the environment.

The experts also briefed the participants about human interventions disturbing wildlife habitats and species. The volunteers were also briefed on communication skills, preventive measures to contain hostile human activities harming biodiversity etc., so that a sustainable environment friendly tourism was promoted in the National Park.

Chairperson IWMB Rina Saeed Khan told APP that Senator Faisal Javed Khan was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of IWMB volunteers Eco Guard's training workshop.

She added that over 50 volunteers who participated in the training workshop were awarded certificates, caps and badges The participants were also presented a short documentary on the Margalla Hills National Park highlighting its serene environment, thriving foliage, diverse flora and fauna and also environmental hazards posed by human activities in the Park.

