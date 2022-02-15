UrduPoint.com

IWMB Confiscates 12 Illegally Captured Black Francolins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 11:02 PM

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) team on Tuesday, in a raid conducted here at Zero Point, impounded 12 Black Francolins illegally captured and being sold online from the culprits

Chairperson IWMB Rina Saeed Khan shared on her official Twitter handle that the IWMB team headed by Zaheer Khan conducted a successful raid at Zero Point and seized 12 Black Francolins (Kala Teetar) that were being sold online.

She further wrote, "Culprit was traced by IWMB social media monitoring cell which aims to curb illegal wildlife trade in ICT @WildlifeBoard."One of the black francolins died from severe stress whereas the rest would be released back into wild in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) on Wednesday morning by the Board, she told.

