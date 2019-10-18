IWMB confiscates 22 prohibited birds from Friday Bazaar, Barakahu

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Friday confiscated 22 prohibited birds were being sold in H-9 Friday Bazaar and Barakahu.

Talking to APP, IWMB Assistant Director Faheem Changwani said the inspection team, during its regular visits, impounded five rose ringed parakeets, five plum headed parakeets, three baya weavers and nine spotted munia from different outlets selling birds in the Federal capital.

He said due to illegal hunting and rampant selling of all these species had resulted in a decline in number of the birds.

The board, he said, had sensitized all birds and wildlife traders in the federal capital to avoid selling illegal and banned species.

However, in case of repeated violation strict action as per law of the land would be initiated against the violators, he added.

To a question, he said the birds would be released in the wildlife habitat of the Margalla Hills National Park.

