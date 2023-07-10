Open Menu

IWMB Confiscates Protected Birds Illegally Sold At H-9 Sunday Bazaar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 02:30 PM

IWMB confiscates protected birds illegally sold at H-9 Sunday Bazaar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) successfully conducted a raid at illegal sale points of protected birds in the H-9 Sector of the Federal capital and confiscated endangered birds of different species.

The IWMB team comprising of Assistant Director Wildlife, Ayesha Shehzad, Aneeb Ahmed, Field Supervisor Zaheer Khan and others during a routine visit to Sunday Bazaar, H-9 Sector and other areas inspected various shops at selling birds and pets in the federal capital, the IWMB spokesperson told APP while briefing on the enforcement efforts of the Board.

He said the IWMB raid team carried out the operation across various areas of the federal capital specifically targeting bird shops.

The raid team successfully confiscated Rose-ringed Parakeets, Alexandrine Parakeets, and Black Partridges, which are protected species under wildlife conservation laws, he added.

Furthermore, during the raid conducted by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board's team, two individuals were apprehended on the spot for their involvement in the illegal trade of protected bird species. A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against the accused, initiating legal proceedings to hold them accountable for their actions.

The FIR stated that the two individuals had misbehaved with the raid team and made objectionable remarks against in their effort to impede the action against them.

The IWMB raid team had also confiscated many precious Markhor trophies, leopard hides, Indian Rock Python, and green turtles and rescued many black bears during various raids in the past.

