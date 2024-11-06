IWMB empowers frontline rangers with digital skills for enhanced conservation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Research and Planning section of the Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) on Wednesday conducted an empowering training session aimed at equipping frontline rangers with digital skills.

This initiative enables rangers to report real-time field observations directly to the Conservation Manager, a step designed to streamline conservation efforts in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

The training session introduced the rangers to digital tools that facilitate efficient reporting on wildlife sightings, habitat changes, and any threats to biodiversity within MHNP.

With new digital capabilities, the rangers can now log and share critical information instantaneously, reducing response times and enabling IWMB to act swiftly on issues such as poaching, forest fires, and illegal encroachments.

“This training is a game-changer for our team.

It empowers our rangers to collect and share data faster, ensuring that we can respond to issues as they arise,” said IWMB spokesperson Umar Bilal.

Talking to APP, he said the rangers also learned best practices for utilizing these tools while maintaining the integrity and confidentiality of their observations.

With this advancement, Bilal said the IWMB is setting a new standard in Pakistan for environmental conservation through digital innovation.

The spokesperson stated that enhanced data collection will not only improve management of MHNP but also support IWMB’s broader mission to protect Pakistan’s rich biodiversity.

By empowering rangers, he noted that the IWMB is bridging the gap between field operations and conservation planning, ultimately contributing to more effective and sustainable management of the Margalla Hills National Park.

/395