IWMB Empowers Frontline Rangers With Digital Skills For Enhanced Conservation
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Research and Planning section of the Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) on Wednesday conducted an empowering training session aimed at equipping frontline rangers with digital skills.
This initiative enables rangers to report real-time field observations directly to the Conservation Manager, a step designed to streamline conservation efforts in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).
The training session introduced the rangers to digital tools that facilitate efficient reporting on wildlife sightings, habitat changes, and any threats to biodiversity within MHNP.
With new digital capabilities, the rangers can now log and share critical information instantaneously, reducing response times and enabling IWMB to act swiftly on issues such as poaching, forest fires, and illegal encroachments.
“This training is a game-changer for our team.
It empowers our rangers to collect and share data faster, ensuring that we can respond to issues as they arise,” said IWMB spokesperson Umar Bilal.
Talking to APP, he said the rangers also learned best practices for utilizing these tools while maintaining the integrity and confidentiality of their observations.
With this advancement, Bilal said the IWMB is setting a new standard in Pakistan for environmental conservation through digital innovation.
The spokesperson stated that enhanced data collection will not only improve management of MHNP but also support IWMB’s broader mission to protect Pakistan’s rich biodiversity.
By empowering rangers, he noted that the IWMB is bridging the gap between field operations and conservation planning, ultimately contributing to more effective and sustainable management of the Margalla Hills National Park.
/395
Recent Stories
Strong bullish trend continues in PSX
Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election unopposed
Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..
Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..
Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone
Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech
Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia
DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers
Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CESVI donates contemporary laptops to SU’s IBA2 minutes ago
-
PFC hosts reception for Sikh delegation2 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris on both sides of LoC observe Jammu Martyrs Day2 minutes ago
-
Sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go in vain: Muqam3 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz inaugurates model village for flood-hit Ghizer people12 minutes ago
-
Pakistani food exporters depart for Malaysia to explore trade opportunities22 minutes ago
-
"Punjab govt leading in food safety through PFA"22 minutes ago
-
NA speaker pays tribute to Jammu martyrs33 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO commences project to strengthen air quality42 minutes ago
-
Cashier embezzled Rs 4.2m52 minutes ago
-
Fish of the season: A must try trout winter recipe for food lovers1 hour ago
-
Teachers’ protest causes primary schools’ closure in KP1 hour ago