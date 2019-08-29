IWMB face littering issue at Trails

Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) was facing littering issue at Trails where the visitors dump plastic bottles while hiking at the national park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) was facing littering issue at Trails where the visitors dump plastic bottles while hiking at the national park.

Talking to APP, Assistant Director IWMB Sakhwat Ali said the board had managed to implement strict ban on plastic bags and littering at the hiking trails of Margalla Hills National Park.

"IWMB has already banned polythene bags one year back on all trails. The visitors used to carry water bottles which were asked to be dumped in the trash bins or left at the entrance of the trails," he added.

Sakhwat said the board had distributed cotton bags among the hikers to carry their water bottles while hiking at trails which helped in shunning the use of plastic bags and avoid littering.

Mostly, he said educated people come for hiking in the Margalla Hills National Park's trails where it was quite disappointing to see they litter in the vicinity.

The Capital Development Authority staff was responsible to carry the garbage being dumped in the dumpsters placed at the entrance of trails, he added.

Director Sanitation Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) Sardar Khan Zimri said the CDA's regional Environment Wing was responsible to manage the cleanliness of the trails along with the IWMB where the sanitary workers of IMC had only Khayaban-e-Iqbal in its jurisdiction to clean up trash dumped in the area.