IWMB Foils Illegal Hunting Attempt In Islamabad Club's Premises

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2022 | 02:10 PM

IWMB foils illegal hunting attempt in Islamabad Club's premises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) has foiled an illegal hunting attempt within the premises of Islamabad Club and confiscated the hounds used in boar hunting.

According to the IWMB spokesperson, the action was launched on a tip-off of an informer who notices some suspicious activity in the forest area adjacent to the Islamabad Club.

The team of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board reached the spot to launch a punitive action which was resisted by the Club's guards who did not allow the Board officials to enter the premises to arrest the culprits, he added.

The IWMB spokesperson informed that the hunters escaped after noticing the Board team who had captured a wild boar with its mouth and limbs fastened tightly to let loose the hounds for hunting.

He added that the hounds were now in the IWMB's possession and further legal action would be initiated. To a question, he informed that the wild boar was badly injured with critical bite injuries all over his body.

As per the Wildlife Ordinance, hunting was strictly prohibited within the limits of Islamabad and its protected area of Margalla Hills National Park whereas the incident site was also part of the protected area.

The wild boar was captured to by the hunters who hailed from South Punjab who intended to first have the boar hunting here and then to take the prey animal to train other hounds or dogs on hunting in their native area.

