IWMB get two Asian Leopard cubs from KP Wildlife Department for rehabilitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has received two cubs of Common Asian Leopard, rescued from the poachers by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Wildlife from the scenic Jabri town of Haripur District.

Chairperson, IWMB, Rina Saeed Khan during a news conference informed the media that since Leopard mating season starts in February, the citing ratio of leopards in the wild increases with an increasing threat of poaching and hunting of the endangered cat species.

Khan said the KP Wildlife Department has transferred those two-month-old cubs, named as Nilo and Sultan, to the IWMB due to its reputation of the only wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre running successfully at the erstwhile Islamabad Zoo.

She said, “A pair of Common Asian Leopard cubs was found by the KP Wildlife Department without their mother that left the young wildcats susceptible to poaching and illegal trafficking. However, since wildlife cubs and newborns require great and their survival ratio in Zoo or captivity without expert care is almost zero.”

She added that initially the KP Wildlife Department took the rescued cubs to Abbottabad and tried to find their mother so that they could be reunited but of no help.

“We requested the KP Wildlife Department to give the cubs to the IWMB and thanks to Secretary IPC KP Syed Nazar Hussain Shah who helped us get these leopards,” she added.

IWMB and Second Chance Wildlife will collaborate to provide the necessary care for the young leopards, who require special attention due to their age. Upon arrival at the Rescue Centre in Islamabad, the cubs underwent a thorough health check-up by a veterinarian and were found to be in good health, although they will require vaccines and de-worming, she added.

However, both organizations will work together to determine a permanent home for the leopards, as they are unable to be released back into the wild. The former zoo site, which spans over 28 acres of land, offers ample space to create a sanctuary for the two leopards, she added.

“The common leopard, classified as critically endangered in Pakistan by WWF-Pakistan, faces severe threats from hunting across the country.

It is imperative that we take all necessary measures to protect and preserve these majestic animals before they vanish from our forests”, she said.

She said the Board had close collaboration with KP, AJK, Punjab and Sindh wildlife departments as it was the only rescue center of its kind that provides expert care for rehabilitation and releases wild animals into their natural habitats as its top priority.

“The feed is expensive, and these leopards are eating chicken. We have civil society donors, and diplomatic community supporting us, so we have no funding constraints,” she added.

She informed that as per the two-year-old camera trap study of IWMB there are around a dozen, or eight leopards inhabiting in the Margalla Hills National Park and show a thriving trend of growth. However, the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF-Pakistan) has provided to hold the next phase of camera trap study to ascertain the exact situation, she said.

Senior Director, WWF-Pakistan, Rab Nawaz on the occasion said that it was unfortunate that leopards were existential risk due to habitat degradation, poisoning, and hunting as it was vulnerable earlier but achieved the global ranking status of an endangered species in Pakistan.

Pakistan, he said had common and snow leopard species and all were highly endangered. “A leopard survives in an area territory of almost 100 sqkm habitat. However, the population boom has shrunk the size of land and leopards are facing declined habitat as the housing societies are eating up forest lands,” he said.

He termed it a great conservation opportunity and mentioned that captive breeding was a method of preserving leopard species whereas it was important to create awareness among the masses about the population of leopards.

Mohibullah, a local IWMB volunteer from Haripur told the media that the KP Wildlife Department revealed that the locals had killed the mother leopard to sale these cubs as pets for a handsome amount.