IWMB imparted awareness on wildlife, ecology to 40 schools in Margalla Hills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :With the increasing forest fire incidents and human-wildlife encounters, it was necessary to educate the masses inhabiting in the vicinity of Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) to play a proactive role in preserving the ecology.

The education centre of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) had initiated the awareness sessions to inform students especially of public schools about the national park, wildlife and flora existing at the MHNP, this was said by the Assistant Director IWMB Sakhawat Ali while talking to APP.

Ali said the board was hosting the programmes with its own limited available resources to acquaint the citizens with MHNP where it had engaged over 160 students from all 40 schools in the limits of the national park.

The awareness sessions had different recreational and interactive activities that turn the education session into a training workshop. It helped the students to develop their basic information regarding the wildlife and flora existing across their surrounding, he added.

Sakahawat said, "IWMB realized that it was necessary to acquaint the local population about the hazards and threats due to fires erupting through human interventions in the national park as it would help overcome the incidents through awareness." However, most of the time media news reports created hype over the appearance of a leopard on the trails which was not a risk rather a revival of healthy environment for the endangered species.

"IWMB conducts tree identification, birds view, animal footprint identification (Pug marking) and other creative activities for children. The students are also taught to capture animal footprints through plaster of Paris which develops into decoration piece or artifact." He informed that earlier the board conducted a drawing competition for public school students in the vicinity of MHNP where out of total 40 schools around 160 students, approximately 4 each participated in the competition.

Moreover, during the past year a number of students from private schools had also participated in the education and awareness sessions as around 8-9 schools in a month had partaken the programmes of IWMB, he told.

IWMB's next campaign was to create awareness among the school students to prevent forest fires in Talhar and Gokina areas of MHNP, adding various discussion sessions would be held to acquaint the students about the hazards and impacts of forest fire over wildlife and environment, Sakhawat Ali informed.

"It is quite progressive exercise to involve students for national park conservation endeavours as they will take the message not only to their families rather the entire society," he remarked.

/778