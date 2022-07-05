UrduPoint.com

IWMB Impounds Illegally Traded Wild Birds From Capital's Bird Shops

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2022 | 06:54 PM

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) on Tuesday impounded over a dozen illegally traded wild birds from a bird shop in E-11 sector of the federal capital

The rescue team of IWMB raided Alpha Bird Shop in E-11 sector where illegal purchase and sale of birds was going on, said an official of the Board.

He informed that the birds rescued during the raid included six chakurs, seven rosary ring parakeets and a gray franklin whereas all the birds were kept in the Marghzar Rescue Center.

He added that completely healthy birds would be released into their natural habitat while the birds in need of any kind of treatment would be released after proper rehabilitation.

The IWMB, on the complain of a citizen has also seized three rare turtles being kept illegally and were retained after proper action.

As Islamabad has been declared a wildlife sanctuary, therefore sale and purchase of wildlife was strictly banned including hunting, under the Protection Ordinance 1979. The Board urged the public to inform and report the IWMB about any illegal sale and purchase of wildlife species in the capital, he added.

