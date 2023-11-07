IWMB initiates first ever registration of parrots, captive animals in federal capital

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) to protect wildlife has commenced the registration of all captive animals and birds in Islamabad Capital Territory to safeguard animals and birds in the wild by ensuring that no wildlife species caught are available for sale or possession either online or in the pet shops.

The Spokesman IWMB, Umar Bilal told APP on Tuesday that the registration process will start with the registration of parrots (parakeets). "All parrot species endemic to Pakistan or migratory will be registered and provided with identity leg rings by IWMB. Registration and leg ring placement of adult birds will be free till 31 December 2023, followed by registration on payment till 29 February 2024," he said.

After March 1, 2024 all adult birds without registration will be confiscated and owners would be imposed a fine of Rs 25,000.

However, the Parrot chicks will have a closed leg ring placed after the current breeding season, he added.

Any parrot Breeders dealing with wild-caught birds after the cutoff date will face a fine of Rs25,000 per bird.

Registration is free until 31st December 2023. From 1st January 2024 to 29th February 2024, owners can obtain rings by paying a registration fee of Rs 5000, and an annual license renewal fee as follows:

Rs 5,000 (up to 10 birds), Rs 15,000 (up to 40 birds), Rs 25,000 (up to 100 birds), and Rs 50,000 (above 100 birds). This proactive step by IWMB aims to safeguard wild parrots and ensure their well-being while facilitating responsible ownership within the community.

For further information or registration inquiries, please contact the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board. Assistant Director: Sakhawat Ali Cell: 0307-7494112.