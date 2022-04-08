UrduPoint.com

IWMB Issues 30 Permits For Plucking Kachnar At Margallas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 05:03 PM

IWMB issues 30 permits for plucking Kachnar at Margallas

Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has issued 30 permits, lesser than previous years, for plucking Kachnar at the Margalla Hills National Park as the vegetable flowers grew earlier due to prevailing heatwave in the region

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) has issued 30 permits, lesser than previous years, for plucking Kachnar at the Margalla Hills National Park as the vegetable flowers grew earlier due to prevailing heatwave in the region.

The Kachnar collection from the wild grown trees is a common practice in Margallas under a controlled process to simultaneously ensure community ownership of the national park and conservation of nature.

The Botanic name of Kachnar is Bauhinia variegata that is native to an area ranging from China through Southeast Asia to the Indian subcontinent.

It is helpful in reducing air pollution and adding beauty to the urban landscape due to its versatility and less pollen generating nature. Experts say that it will also helpful to reduce allergy problems in the future, provide animal fodder, and adding beauty to the highways.

The type of Kachnar tree found in Islamabad has light violet flowers. Kachnar tree was also extending livelihood opportunities to the local community for earning proper income through a profitable natural resource.

Raja Babu, a local of Talhar village told APP that this time the IWMB issued limited permits to the locals for plucking Kachnar and his family members remained deprived of this facility this season.

Saira Bibi, a local who received permit for plucking Kachnar said she was thankful to IWMB for allowing her to collect Kachnar. She said it was a seasonal crop of vegetable that provided a good income opportunity during the spring season.

However, this time the crop yielded earlier and she feared that it might vanish soon.

Related Topics

India Islamabad China Family From Asia

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly Dons a New Avatar for realme 9 Pro+

Sajal Aly Dons a New Avatar for realme 9 Pro+

2 minutes ago
 Complaints against illegal profiteering possible t ..

Complaints against illegal profiteering possible through Qeemat Punjab App: PITB ..

19 minutes ago
 Pharmaceutical goods' export decreases 3% in 8 mon ..

Pharmaceutical goods' export decreases 3% in 8 months

3 minutes ago
 5.3-magnitude quake hits waters off Taiwan: CENC

5.3-magnitude quake hits waters off Taiwan: CENC

3 minutes ago
 1,867 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals ..

1,867 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

3 minutes ago
 Former French Presidential Candidate Says Ukraine ..

Former French Presidential Candidate Says Ukraine Crisis Gave Macron Election Ad ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.