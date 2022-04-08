IWMB issues 30 permits for plucking Kachnar at Margallas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) has issued 30 permits, lesser than previous years, for plucking Kachnar at the Margalla Hills National Park as the vegetable flowers grew earlier due to prevailing heatwave in the region.

The Kachnar collection from the wild grown trees is a common practice in Margallas under a controlled process to simultaneously ensure community ownership of the national park and conservation of nature.

The Botanic name of Kachnar is Bauhinia variegata that is native to an area ranging from China through Southeast Asia to the Indian subcontinent.

It is helpful in reducing air pollution and adding beauty to the urban landscape due to its versatility and less pollen generating nature. Experts say that it will also helpful to reduce allergy problems in the future, provide animal fodder, and adding beauty to the highways.

The type of Kachnar tree found in Islamabad has light violet flowers. Kachnar tree was also extending livelihood opportunities to the local community for earning proper income through a profitable natural resource.

Raja Babu, a local of Talhar village told APP that this time the IWMB issued limited permits to the locals for plucking Kachnar and his family members remained deprived of this facility this season.

Saira Bibi, a local who received permit for plucking Kachnar said she was thankful to IWMB for allowing her to collect Kachnar. She said it was a seasonal crop of vegetable that provided a good income opportunity during the spring season.

However, this time the crop yielded earlier and she feared that it might vanish soon.