IWMB Launches Campaign To Revive Margalla Hills Greenery

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 12:06 AM

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has launched an ambitious plantation drive to restore and protect the natural beauty of the Margalla Hills, a key national heritage site, aiming to rejuvenate the green landscape of the Margalla Ridge

In a symbolic gesture to kick off the initiative, IWMB planted Chir Pine saplings along the Margalla Ridge.

The event saw the active participation of several prominent figures, including Member of the National Assembly Isphanyar M. Bhandara, renowned journalist Nasim Zehra, and activist Nilofer Qazi.

Dozens of school children also joined the rewilding project, which aims to restore the area to its former ecological splendor, said a press release.

To further engage the community, IWMB has launched a weekly campaign inviting both school children and prominent citizens of Islamabad to participate in planting local trees at the site.

The goal is to restore the ridge to its former glory, creating a green Margalla viewpoint that will remain accessible to the public free of charge.

The rewilding project is being implemented in two phases. The first phase, currently underway, focuses on making the site accessible and safe for visitors.

Immediate efforts are in progress to repair the area, including the installation of safety grills, benches, parking facilities, site clearing, and greening measures.

