IWMB launches plantation drive to restore Margalla Hills ecosystem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB), in collaboration with the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) and the Zoological Survey of Pakistan (ZSP), has launched a plantation drive in Margalla Hills National Park to restore the park’s natural ecosystem and strengthen conservation efforts.

The initiative, which saw active participation from volunteers, students, and local communities, aims to enhance biodiversity and combat climate change through increased tree cover in what are often referred to as the capital’s “green lungs.”

Senior officials, including Aamir Abbas Khan, Director (A, L/E), Mohsina Zubair, Director (Lab/NEQS), and Rana Asif, Deputy Director (A/F), joined the plantation activity.

Interns’ representative Mahnoor Idrees and Zahid ul Rehman also took part in the drive, reflecting the broad community involvement in the initiative.

An IWMB spokesperson told APP that the plantation campaign is part of a wider strategy to protect Margalla Hills from deforestation and environmental degradation.

“Preserving our forests is not just about safeguarding wildlife, but also about ensuring a healthier, greener future for generations to come,” the spokesperson noted.

The IWMB reiterated its commitment to ongoing conservation measures in Margalla Hills, urging the public to support such initiatives and contribute to building climate resilience across the country.