UrduPoint.com

IWMB Places Cage To Catch Wild Monkey In F-7

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 09:17 PM

IWMB places cage to catch wild monkey in F-7

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) on Thursday placed a cage to capture the wild alpha monkey that attacked a family in a house sector F-7 of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) on Thursday placed a cage to capture the wild alpha monkey that attacked a family in a house sector F-7 of the Federal capital.

The sector F-7 due to its close vicinity to the Margalla Hills National Park has maximum visits of wild monkeys roaming into residential houses as the people despite many exhortations feed the wild animal which spoils the behaviour and habits of monkeys to rely on human food.

The house that had been attacked by the male wild monkey has nullah or drain passing by its backyard and it also had a kitchen garden with fresh vegetables that used to tempt the monkey, an IWMB official told APP while sharing updates of human-wildlife incident that resulted into serious injuries of a man that provoked the alpha male monkey through attacks with a wiper.

The alpha monkey is physically agile and bears the maximum strength being a troop leader and appears to be ferocious due to its conduct that scares human as the animal is going to attack which is not the case until the animal is threatened or intimidated.

The IWMB official informed that the man attacked the monkey to scare it and once a problematic animal was frightened it attacks.

He said once the monkey was caught then it would be decided either to shift it to rescue center for the time being or to be released in the natural habitat.

The IWMB scientific committee was also working to workout strategy to control the monkeys venturing into the city and a meeting was convened in this regard as well.

/395

Related Topics

Attack Islamabad Threatened Man Male Family

Recent Stories

Delay in issuing new connections not to be tolerat ..

Delay in issuing new connections not to be tolerated: IESCO CEO

1 minute ago
 Covid raises dementia, psychosis risk up to 2 year ..

Covid raises dementia, psychosis risk up to 2 years: Lancet

1 minute ago
 Estonia Suffers Biggest Cyberattack Since 2007 Aft ..

Estonia Suffers Biggest Cyberattack Since 2007 After Dismantling Soviet Monument

1 minute ago
 Turkey to Help Ukraine to Restore Infrastructure, ..

Turkey to Help Ukraine to Restore Infrastructure, Sides Signed Memorandum - Kiev

29 minutes ago
 UNICEF Balochistan's Field Chief inaugurates vacci ..

UNICEF Balochistan's Field Chief inaugurates vaccine cold room in Lasbela

29 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.