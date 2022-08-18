IWMB places cage to catch wild monkey in F-7

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) on Thursday placed a cage to capture the wild alpha monkey that attacked a family in a house sector F-7 of the federal capital

The sector F-7 due to its close vicinity to the Margalla Hills National Park has maximum visits of wild monkeys roaming into residential houses as the people despite many exhortations feed the wild animal which spoils the behaviour and habits of monkeys to rely on human food.

The house that had been attacked by the male wild monkey has nullah or drain passing by its backyard and it also had a kitchen garden with fresh vegetables that used to tempt the monkey, an IWMB official told APP while sharing updates of human-wildlife incident that resulted into serious injuries of a man that provoked the alpha male monkey through attacks with a wiper.

The alpha monkey is physically agile and bears the maximum strength being a troop leader and appears to be ferocious due to its conduct that scares human as the animal is going to attack which is not the case until the animal is threatened or intimidated.

The IWMB official informed that the man attacked the monkey to scare it and once a problematic animal was frightened it attacks.

He said once the monkey was caught then it would be decided either to shift it to rescue center for the time being or to be released in the natural habitat.

The IWMB scientific committee was also working to workout strategy to control the monkeys venturing into the city and a meeting was convened in this regard as well.

