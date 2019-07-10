IWMB recovers 3 endangered wolf pups near Lethrar Road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) Wednesday recovered three wolf pups of endangered species from Junejo Colony near Lethrar Road intended to be illegally moved to Lahore.

Talking to APP, IWMB Assistant Director Faheem Changwani said the accused wildlife trafficker Tahir Shah s/o Abdul Aziz confessed that the wolf pups were to be sent to Lahore. However, he had been handed over to Shehzad Town Police Station for further action, he added.

"The confiscated wolf pups have been moved to the IWMB office at Trail 6. This specie of wolf has gone extinct across the country whereas the pups worth Rs one lac," Faheem Changwani said.

He mentioned that the raid was conducted under his supervision on the basis of information.

To a question, he said, "Wolf is an incredible wildlife species as it never embraces subjugation unlike Tiger, Lion and other animals who could be easily tamed and dominated. It is blessed with a very sharp eye sight and strong attacking capability as it can swiftly track and pounce on its target and can slay any living being." Faheem said that the wolf make pairs only once where both male and female remain loyal to each other throughout their course of life.

"It never feeds on dead animals and creatures and also only mates with his paired female which sets the distinctive nature of this animal. If anyone of the pair dies then the remaining companion laments his/her demise by standing at the place of death for three months," he added.

"Wolf is the national animal of Turkey as it is famous for his special characteristics of valour, loyalty, integrity and better treatment with parents. Wolf is called as Ibn ul Bar in Arabic meaning virtuous son as it hunts for its parents as they grow old and properly look after them. It also recognizes its offspring as they are birthed by the same parents," he informed.

The pack of wolves moves in a peculiar manner where the frontline was lead by old or sick wolves who gave pace to the entire herd. The five chosen strong wolves lag behind the older one as first aid and they are followed by the sturdy and alert batch to counter the attack of opponents. The middle portion of the pack includes the remaining wolves and at the end alpha (Arabic term meaning 1,000) hence connoting the one equal to thousand. It was he who keeps an eye on the entire flock of wolves who observes his entire pack and also remains cautious of enemy attack, he mentioned.

