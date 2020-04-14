IWMB refutes fake video showing leopard on Margalla road

Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Tuesday refuted a video circulating over social media portals that claimed to spot a wild leopard roaming on Margalla Road of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Tuesday refuted a video circulating over social media portals that claimed to spot a wild leopard roaming on Margalla Road of the Federal capital.

Talking to APP, Assistant Director IWMB Sakhawat Ali said the video was actually made by a family in 2018 where the family captured two wild leopards moving near their household.

However, two days back a video was shared by a twitter user who allegedly claimed a leopard present on the Margalla Road late night.

He informed that leopard was solitary animal that avoids frequent visits to populated areas. "In rural areas of Margalla Hills National Park leopard is a sign of threat to household livestock and animals. People are advised to keep their livestock in proper enclosures and confinement." To a question, he said despite the virtual lockdown announced by the government the federal capital residents were visiting the trials for hiking. Some journalists and wildlife lovers were sharing their posts over social media while venturing in the National Park to watch the leopard.

He added that it was not advisable for anyone to go on trails to have direct encounter with the wild cat without proper guidance and basic training as it could harm them.

"First of all people should abstain from going closer to leopard dens or habitats. In case someone gets in close proximity of a leopard or gets into direct contact then the individual should leave his or her position and stand still. The leopard will silently pass by after a few seconds. It's very rare that a leopard attacks any human in its defense." Sakhawat said, "If people either in the rural or urban areas of the federal capital see any leopard then they should contact IWMB at 051-2289999 or 051-2601912 so that the board staff can assist the masses in rescue activities." The IWMB official said if leopard enters a human settlement or a household then the area residents should create loud noise by beating drums and empty tins which would force the wild cat to run away. People could also blow fire crackers near the leopard and keep it's pathway unimpeded so that could retreat to its natural habitat in the jungle.

He added that leopard was a protected animal under Islamabad Wildlife Ordinance 1979 which could not be killed, hunted and kept in captivity without any purpose. It's violation was a punishable act.

/395