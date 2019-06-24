IWMB releases over 320 illegally kept Spotted Munia, Baya Weaver

Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Monday released over 320 illegally kept birds

Talking to APP, a IWMB official said that the raids were conducted by the IWMB team under the supervision of Assistant Director Fahim Changwani and Field Supervisor Zaheer Khan.

He said that the raids were carried out on June 24 in various markets of the Federal capital to curb illegal poaching and wildlife trade.

In continuation of the crackdown, he said against illegal poachers and birds sellers, the IWMB also confiscated more than 365 wild birds including Spotted Munia and Baya Weaver from Jinnah Super Market which were then released in the wild in the presence of the IWMB officers and staff.

It was the ongoing breeding season of these birds which also had posed risk to their population, he added.

It merits mention here that IWMB had earlier conducted awareness sessions and workshops to apprise the birds and wildlife traders regarding endangered and banned species in the federal capital.