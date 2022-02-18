UrduPoint.com

IWMB Rolls Out Guided Tours In Leopard Preserve Zone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) after its concerted efforts successfully launched guided tours in the Margalla Hills National Park's protected Leopard Preserve Zone for general public to venture safely in the habitat of Common Asian Leopards.

Chairperson IWMB Rina Saeed Khan informed APP that the aim of the guided tours was to protect the habitat of the Common Leopards who have become the permanent resident of the national park.

She added that the wildcat was a shy animal and human interference could lead to human-wildlife conflict and damage to natural habitat.

"Therefore, it is necessary to educate and aware the people particularly the youth and children to play their role in protecting the endangered species," she said.

Khan noted that the guided tours would commence from February 19th onwards for nature lovers and hikers.

While elaborating the terms and conditions for the guided tours, she said only 15 registered individuals per day would be allowed. Moreover, the tours would take place every day if weather permits, the registration in advance for this tour was compulsory. "No one will be allowed without registration and an individual's CNIC or Passport number is required for registration. However, children below 6 years age are not allowed in the park due to wildlife risk," she added.

She underlined that the Leopard Preserve Zone would remain open for guided tours from 11am to 12:30pm whereas the meeting point for the masses would be Visitor Information Center behind Faisal Masjid, E-7 Islamabad. People could call for Registration at 0309-5302425 from 9 :00 a.m. to 6: 00 p.m., she added.

