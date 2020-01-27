UrduPoint.com
IWMB Seizes 56 Pelts Of Endangered Species From Super Market F/6

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 07:51 PM

Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Monday seized 56 pelts of endangered species worth over Rs0.5 million from four garments shops of Super Market, F/6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Monday seized 56 pelts of endangered species worth over Rs0.5 million from four garments shops of Super Market, F/6.

Assistant Director, IWMB, Faheem Changwani told APP, the board team led by him conducted raid on the shops after receiving a tip of information about illegal sale of garments made up of animal hides at the Super Market, F/6.

He said the pelts included Red Fox, Fishing cat, Stoats, Minks, Leopard cats, wolves etc.

The illegal pelts were seized as per the Islamabad Wildlife Management Ordinance 1979, he added.

To a question, he said as per the ordinance the pelts could be confiscated as IWMB property and could be used for education and research purposes.

