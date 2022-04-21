IWMB successfully releases injured Indian Eagle Owl in wild

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) has successfully released an injured Indian Eagle Owl after rehabilitation into the wild area of Shah Allah Ditta that was rescued from the garden of a house in E-11 sector of the Federal capital.

The Indian Eagle Owl scientifically named as Bubo bengalensis is also known as the rock eagle-owl and Bengal Eagle Owl is commonly found in the region of Margalla Hills National Park particularly in the caves of Shah Allah Ditta caves, an official of the IWMB told APP while sharing the success rescue and rehabilitation of the He added that the Indian eagle-owl was a large horned owl species native to hilly and rocky scrub forests in the Indian Subcontinent.

The official informed that the Owl was brought a couple of days back from E-11 after an individual reported its presence in his garden.

The injured owl was given proper treatment and rehab at the IWMB office and was released into the wild after getting healthy, he added.

Earlier, Chairperson IWMB Rina Saeed Khan wrote on her official Twitter handle, "The Indian eagle owl has now been released into MHNP! The owl will fly away at night as they really can't see much during the day.

In fact owls come to life at night as nocturnal birds. Wishing you a long & happy life inside the national park!" She also shared that the beautiful native Indian Eagle Owl (Bubo bengalensis) found a few days ago in a nullah in Islamabad and was sent to IWMB's rescue centre. "Owl is healthy and ready to go back to wild! Will release this beauty back into safe environs of Margallah Hills National Park today", Khan wrote on her Twitter handle.

In another tweet, the IWMB Chairperson informed that the IWMB wildlife rangers also released a rescued spiny tailed lizard back into wild. These lizards found in arid zones of Pakistan were illegally traded and mercilessly killed for their oil which some mistakenly believe is an aphrodisiac. "Say NO to wildlife trade!", she mentioned.

The IWMB through community and public awareness had carried mass sensitisation among the youth to protect and help wildlife in threatening situation or found injured. The IWMB used to receive numerous calls from federal capital's residents pertaining to kites, buzzards and other birds stuck in kite string and were rescued by the Board staff.

