Open Menu

IWMB Successfully Rings 188 Parakeets To Protect Bird Population

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 07:53 PM

IWMB successfully rings 188 Parakeets to protect bird population

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) in collaboration with the Psittacula Breeders Association of Pakistan on Wednesday organized the second phase of "Protecting Parakeets in the Wild" here at its Dino Park office near Maghazar Zoo and ringed some 188 birds to maintain track record of the bird species in captivities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) in collaboration with the Psittacula Breeders Association of Pakistan on Wednesday organized the second phase of "Protecting Parakeets in the Wild" here at its Dino Park office near Maghazar Zoo and ringed some 188 birds to maintain track record of the bird species in captivities.

Under the Parakeet Ringing Process: Individually, twenty-seven enthusiasts successfully completed the process of registration where as a thirty six rings were issued, a news release said.

However, seven breeders were also done with their registration. A total number of one hundred eighty eight ring were issued for Alexandrine Parakeets.

During the registration process thirty four registration forms were received and two hundred twenty four rings were issued to date.

The implementation of the certificates was done for the year 2023, and for the renewal of certificates for the year 2024, the required fee was must to be submitted.

It is important to note that the payment of the fee is mandatory not only for certificate renewal but also for the inclusion in future registrations.

This event, focusing on the protection of parakeets and raising awareness about their conservation, witnessed the combined efforts of IWMB and the Psittacula Breeders Association of Pakistan.

The ringing process is a crucial step towards understanding and preserving the parakeet population in its natural habitat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Event

Recent Stories

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq calls brain ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq calls brain drain as part of talent hunt, ..

6 minutes ago
 All parties have expressed confidence in ECP: PML- ..

All parties have expressed confidence in ECP: PML-N

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan does not believe in block politics, state ..

Pakistan does not believe in block politics, state strength, good relations with ..

10 minutes ago
 Gamer's Paradise Unveiled: Infinix HOT 40 Series, ..

Gamer's Paradise Unveiled: Infinix HOT 40 Series, Powered by MediaTek Helio G99, ..

18 minutes ago
 DC directs for timely arrangements for upcoming ge ..

DC directs for timely arrangements for upcoming general elections

15 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hashmi underscores media’s role in hi ..

Ambassador Hashmi underscores media’s role in highlighting successes of China- ..

15 minutes ago
Embrace the New Cool with vivo Y17s – Now Availa ..

Embrace the New Cool with vivo Y17s – Now Available with 4GB + 4GB Extended RA ..

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host Global Health Security Summit

Pakistan to host Global Health Security Summit

20 minutes ago
 Climate changes aggravating agri diseases, pests a ..

Climate changes aggravating agri diseases, pests attack: Dr Iqrar

20 minutes ago
 Oath-taking ceremony of ROs, AROs held

Oath-taking ceremony of ROs, AROs held

18 minutes ago
 Three of motorcycle lifters gang held

Three of motorcycle lifters gang held

18 minutes ago
 Exporters get training on E-Commerce

Exporters get training on E-Commerce

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan