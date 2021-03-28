IWMB team confiscates 40kg illegally hunted fish at Rawal Lake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) has confiscated around 40 kilogrammes of illegally hunted fish at the Rawal Lake along with important equipment used within the area falling under Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

A senior official of IWMB told APP that the raid and hunting team conducted a successful operation against illegal fish hunters near Rawal Lake within the MHNP area.

He said, "Such activity destroy the whole pond ecosystem and is a serious threat for aquatic life." The items confiscated, along with 40kg fish, by the team included a Large Battery, one Boat Paddle, one Fishing net round with stand, one Palas and a small transformer with electric wire.

During the raid, he said no individual was apprehended whereas the raid and hunting team was trying their best to reach at the culprits for further necessary action.

To a question, he said the illegal hunting of fish in such water bodies was destroying the aquaculture necessary for fish breeding and its sustainable growth.

He added that no one would be allowed to hurt the most vulnerable ecosystem as it was hard to restore for aquatic life inhabiting in the Rawal Lake.

