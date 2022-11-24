IWMB teams confiscate endangered animal skin clothes from F-6 shop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) team on Thursday raided a clothing store in F-6 sector of the federal capital and confiscated outfits made from wild animal hides.

According to the IWMB spokesperson, the team had impounded warm clothing made from the skin of wild animals, which was prohibited as per the law, including Mink, Fox, Tiger and Rabbit.

The apparels included sweaters, hats, jackets, neck wear and other accessories. He added that poaching of wildlife was a punishable offense in the Federal Capital.