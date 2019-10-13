UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IWMB Traces Leopard Hide Selling Den In KP

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 11:50 AM

IWMB traces leopard hide selling den in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) has traced a leopard hide selling den in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after arresting seller of a common leopard hide at online portal in the Federal capital.

IWMB Assistant Director Faheem Changwani told APP that a stinger operation was launched in Saidpur area after the hide seller was approached through an online portal where he posted the advertisement for original leopard skin to be sold for Rs80,000.

The Board officials managed to deal with the alleged leopard pelt seller, however, he had claimed to provide two more hides available at his warehouse in Abbottabad.

"There have been eight more leopard hides available with the dealer. We also booked two more hides in Rs 2 lakh which were of fine quality with leopard head and claws intact with the skin and properly preserved," he added.

The one, he said, "We took into custody after arresting the dealer was of inferior quality according to him as it had gunshots mark visible on it".

He said the team had only managed to confiscate the hide and the dealer present in the federal capital whereas the rest of the leopard pelts were in Abbottabad, which was not in our jurisdiction to conduct operation in that area.

The online dealer being arrested had been put behind the bars where a first information report (FIR) has also been lodged with Kohsar Police Station against him. He had claimed to have barking dear skins, spiders and black scorpions worth millions, Faheem said.

To a question, he said the hide seller had confessed that main perpetrators were hiding in the far-flung areas of Oghi village near Mansehra where they were providing hides to local people in Mansehra who then handing over to the others in Abbottabad.

"There are as many as 200 common leopards existing in the country's national parks and forests where the killing eight of them means a major breach in their ecological system which has badly affected their habitat and animal cycle," IWMB Assistant Director noted.

/778 /395

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Police Station Fine Saidpur Mansehra Oghi FIR Million

Recent Stories

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Space mission, a flame of hope for Arab world, say ..

12 hours ago

Moulana using madrassa students for political gain ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.