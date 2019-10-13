IWMB traces leopard hide selling den in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) has traced a leopard hide selling den in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after arresting seller of a common leopard hide at online portal in the Federal capital.

IWMB Assistant Director Faheem Changwani told APP that a stinger operation was launched in Saidpur area after the hide seller was approached through an online portal where he posted the advertisement for original leopard skin to be sold for Rs80,000.

The Board officials managed to deal with the alleged leopard pelt seller, however, he had claimed to provide two more hides available at his warehouse in Abbottabad.

"There have been eight more leopard hides available with the dealer. We also booked two more hides in Rs 2 lakh which were of fine quality with leopard head and claws intact with the skin and properly preserved," he added.

The one, he said, "We took into custody after arresting the dealer was of inferior quality according to him as it had gunshots mark visible on it".

He said the team had only managed to confiscate the hide and the dealer present in the federal capital whereas the rest of the leopard pelts were in Abbottabad, which was not in our jurisdiction to conduct operation in that area.

The online dealer being arrested had been put behind the bars where a first information report (FIR) has also been lodged with Kohsar Police Station against him. He had claimed to have barking dear skins, spiders and black scorpions worth millions, Faheem said.

To a question, he said the hide seller had confessed that main perpetrators were hiding in the far-flung areas of Oghi village near Mansehra where they were providing hides to local people in Mansehra who then handing over to the others in Abbottabad.

"There are as many as 200 common leopards existing in the country's national parks and forests where the killing eight of them means a major breach in their ecological system which has badly affected their habitat and animal cycle," IWMB Assistant Director noted.

