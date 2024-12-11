IWMB unveils master plan for Margalla Viewpoint revitalization, aiming for ecological restoration, community engagement

In a momentous step towards ecological restoration and community engagement, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), led by Chairperson Rina Saeed Khan, unveiled the master plan for the development of an Information Center at the Monal site in the Margalla Hills National Park on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) In a momentous step towards ecological restoration and community engagement, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), led by Chairperson Rina Saeed Khan, unveiled the master plan for the development of an Information Center at the Monal site in the Margalla Hills National Park on Wednesday.

This plan marks the culmination of years of legal and environmental efforts, beginning with battles in the high courts and culminating in a victory that balances nature conservation and sustainable development.

“We are here with the architect team to share the master plan for the Margalla Viewpoint, which will bring significant changes to this region,” said Rina Saeed Khan at the event.

“After years of arduous efforts and legal proceedings, we are now seeing the fruits of our work. Justice, nature, and respect for this national park have triumphed.”

The journey toward revitalizing the Monal side of the park was not without challenges. Khan highlighted the issues of illegal encroachments, a small dhaba (restaurant) that transformed into a concrete structure, and the degradation of the once pristine landscape. “Today, we begin a new chapter, where our volunteers, led by Tassaduq Malik, have worked tirelessly to remove the invasive lantana species, and we are set to restore the ecosystem,” she added. Support from media, civil society, and key stakeholders has been pivotal in moving this initiative forward.

The IWMB has also secured a partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), which has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to assist with fundraising and managing international funds for the park’s conservation efforts. WWF has pledged its support at the Islamabad High Court, further cementing the ongoing commitment to preserving the environment.

“Margalla Hills is not only an iconic national park, but it’s also the only national park within a capital city. We’re now starting the process of giving back to the people of Pakistan,” Khan remarked, announcing the park’s new name, Margalla View Point.

Imrana Tiwana, the Lead Architect for the Margalla Viewpoint redevelopment, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to present the master plan, highlighting the significance of this project for both the nation and the park. “Today is a milestone day, not just for the IWMB but for the entire country. We’re ensuring that the Margalla Hills National Park will be a model for sustainable development, connecting people with nature in meaningful ways.”

The park spans over 42,000 acres and boasts a history dating back 2.6 million years, having been a vital corridor for ancient civilizations. Tiwana explained that the redevelopment aims to restore and connect the three ridges of the park, linking streams and creating new trails for trekkers, including a path from Taxila to Margalla View Point.

“We’re turning Margalla Hills into a living lab, where the public can interact with nature while learning about its ecological significance,” she said.

The master plan includes eco-restoration components such as rainwater harvesting, green linkages, and rewilding efforts. “We are working on restoring 60 kanals of land in the Margallas. The park will soon feature accessible routes, children’s play areas, and an Information Center that will be shared with WWF,” Tiwana revealed. The park's redesign also includes spaces for education and recreation, ensuring that the site is open and accessible for all, including those with physical disabilities.

The collaboration with *DB Studios*, a local architectural firm led by Saifullah Siddiqui, is instrumental in shaping the Monal site’s future. “We are focusing on creating spaces that are both functional and sustainable,” Siddiqui explained. The existing decks at Monal have been transformed into thematic labs, offering stunning 180-degree views of the park’s sunrise and sunset.

A dedicated roundabout will be built to facilitate vehicular circulation, while a green eco-parking facility with space for 150 vehicles, including a special area for the physically challenged, will provide easy access to the site.

“We are creating a promenade with a tree canopy for a pleasant walking experience, along with local plants to enhance the area’s biodiversity,” he added. Other features include bridges linking lower decks, a serpentine bridge providing access to a butterfly zone, and an amphitheater that could serve as a venue for reading pavilions, meditation, and community events.

The Margalla Viewpoint redevelopment project promises to have a lasting positive impact on both the environment and local communities. Tiwana mentioned that the project would incorporate eco-friendly measures, including the use of building debris for rock filling and the introduction of an electric vehicle fleet to reduce emissions. Additionally, the project’s Terms of Reference (TORs) ensure that the social aspects, such as employment opportunities for local communities, are prioritized.

“Through this project, we are not only restoring the ecosystem but also providing livelihood opportunities for local communities who will play key roles in the park's maintenance and operation,” Tiwana said.

Chairperson Rina Saeed Khan concluded, “The Margalla Viewpoint is now open for all, and we are committed to ensuring that it remains a space where people can reconnect with nature, learn about its importance, and contribute to its future preservation.”

This revitalization project represents a significant leap forward in Pakistan's efforts to balance ecological preservation with sustainable development, ensuring that future generations will benefit from the beauty and resources of Margalla Hills National Park.