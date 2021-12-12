UrduPoint.com

IWMB Unveils SMD Screen To Create Awareness On MHNP Rules At Trail-5

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) as part of its regular public awareness campaign installed a SMD screen to create public information about Margalla Hills National Park rules through animated visuals at Trail-5 here on Sunday.

The surface mounted device (SMD) screen was inaugurated by Senior IWMB board member Z.B. Mirza whereas chairperson IWMB Rina Saeed Khan was also present on the occasion.

The event focused on sensitising masses to prevent monkey bites, close wildlife encounters and venturing into restricted areas.

The IWMB along with experts also motivated the masses to discourage littering and tree cutting in the National Park.

The IWMB teams rigorously ensure mass awareness on wildlife protection laws and guiding principles for any individual entering into the National Park as a shared responsibility to protect the unique and precious ecosystem of the world.

