IWMB warns locals amid leopards' increased movement in winters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) on Saturday warned the local population of Margalla Hills National Park to take special precautions due to increased presence of wild leopards during winter season.

According to the IWMB official statement, the wild leopard were often seen near the rural population of the Margalla Hills National Park in winters.

The statement further read that the local population and tourists should avoid unnecessary movement in the national park. Moreover, the local people should not send their cattle to the forest for grazing.

The Wildlife Board advised the masses to keep livestock in a safe place within walled enclosures during the night hours.

Likewise, the households near the forest should not leave small children, women and elderly people unnecessarily in the wild.

The IWMB was of the view that disruption of the leopard's natural habitat could be harmful.

It also cautioned that it was a offense to harm a leopard and persons found guilty of the crime would be fined as per the law.