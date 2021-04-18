ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB)'s project aimed to scale up its capacity of fire fighting and equip its staff with latest gadgets to contain fires in the Margalla Hills National Park was in the limbo amid no development.

The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat or Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat had made recommendations which were endorsed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to prevent fire incidents in the Margalla Hills whereas it all remained on the cards and no practical step was taken so far, an IWMB official told APP.

He said the Board had sent its own plan for beefed up fire fighting arrangements but to no avail. "The main cause of fires in the Margalla is local people's resistant and avenging attitude towards IWMB's enforcement measures. They set fire in the wild to discourage IWMB's action against poaching and illegal tree cutting," he told.

The IWMB official added that secondly, the tourists visiting the National Park were carrying out barbeque at various spots or lit up fire for fun was resulting into massive wild fires in the National Park which was an irresponsible attitude of the visitors.

He informed that the fire was blazed by the masses during early morning and after sunset timings which made it difficult to IWMB staff to respond at once or at least in possible minimum response duration.

To a question, he said the fire season in Margalla Hills National Park had started from April 1 whereas the Board staff was looking into the damages bore by wildlife species during fire incidents.

He informed that the IWMB Staff training was also going to be held by Rescue 1122 staff as due to Covid-19 pandemic it was not possible indoor and therefore, open air training was being organized.

Responding another query, he said the IWMB staff suggested for a fire ball to put out wild fire which was not recommended by the Rescue 1122 experts. "The main reason is that fire balls create a blanket around the fire and smother it by reducing oxygen presence that helps to contain fire and it was not possible in forest as fire balls are only effective in closed canopy covered rooms," he added.

The IWMB staff, he said, had also prepared a remedy to this problem and made locally manufactured fire beater, adding, "It is 1' by 1.5' strips or bushes attached to a stick of even length where the tips of the bushes are fixed with fire resistant rubbers." He explained that the IWMB staff while extinguishing fire in the wild beat, the fire with these beaters that helped in instantly reducing the rising flares within shortest possible time as a quick response.

He warned that the IWMB rangers were deployed in the locality and any person found setting fire in the Margalla, a first information report would be registered against him where an application would also be submitted before the area station house officer to lodge an FIRs against the culprits under Section 144 imposed by the ICT administration.

