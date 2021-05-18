(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) under its "My Waste My Responsibility" has lifted 152 trash bags of 10 kg and above during its nine-day long clean up drive launched in Margalla Hills National Park.

The IWMB initiated the Clean Up campaign to engage people from all walks of life after irresponsible and negligent attitude of visitors and tourists littering in the National Park jeopardized wildlife and biodiversity, a senior IWMB official told APP on Tuesday.

He said the campaign was aimed to educate masses to own one of the most scenic and close to urban proximity National Park proliferating with bird, animal and plant species which irresponsible tourists were polluting by dumping takeaway food wrappers and leftovers.

The official underscored that over 300 volunteers including members from the foreign diplomatic community proactively participated in the clean up campaign and highlighted on social media to urge masses for maintaining cleanliness in the natural environ.

He said the masses visiting the National Park shall have to discourage littering and any other hazardous activity being done in the forest area.

"It is a very unique facility they had to cherish in leisure time and enjoy natural peace and tranquility along with maintaining physical health," he added.

To a query, he said around 40 to 50 volunteers on average were visiting trails of Margalla Hills National Park to lift waste during the nine-day long drive.

He added that the cleanup was carried out on Trail 2, Trail 3, Trail 4, Trail 5 and Trail 6 where the first two of the above mentioned had maximum littered waste due to its close proximity to Daman-e-Koh view point and restaurants.

Responding to another query, he said the main issue appeared due to the takeaway offered during Ramazan where people used to have iftar inside the jungle and throw garbage inside the National Park.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration was taken on board and any individual found violating the ban imposed on littering, barbeque and bonfire would be penalised on spot, he told.

