IWMI Delegation, KP Secretary Irrigation Meets On Water Resource Management Information System (WRMIS)

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 08:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A technical delegation of International Water Management Institute (IWMI) led by Dr. Mohsin Hafeez briefed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary of Irrigation, Ayaz Khan, on the progress of UK-funded Water Resources Accountability Project (WRAP) in Pakistan.

The meeting was held at Irrigation Department and attended by all chief engineers and senior officers.

During the meeting, it was informed that IWMI is assisting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in implementation of KP Water Act 2020, where necessary rules and regulations are being framed under the patronage of Punjab.

It was also informed that IWMI will assist in development of a proper Groundwater Management Information System (GWMIS) in the province.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to the proposed Water Resource Management Information System (WRMIS) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which the entire irrigation system database of the province will be computerized.

The system will reflect all the relevant information on the KP Irrigation System on the department’s website. The system will not only facilitate KP Irrigation Department in real-time monitoring of their canal system but will also ensure proper functioning of canals with their design discharge till the end of their tail.

The system will also have a robust grievance redressal mechanism that will facilitate irrigators to get their issues resolved promptly at the field level. The system has already been established in the world’s largest irrigation system, Punjab, and its replication at the KP level will improve the overall management of the water sector in the province.

The Secretary of Irrigation appreciated the system and requested IWMI for its early implementation in the province. He also directed field formation to assist IWMI with necessary data for early completion of the system.

