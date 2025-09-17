IWMI delegation reviews water resource accountability project at Hazara University

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) A delegation from the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) called on Vice Chancellor Hazara University, Prof. Dr. Ikramullah Khan.

The delegation was led by IWMI Country Director, Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, who reviewed the progress of the ongoing Water Resource Accountability Pakistan (WRAP) project at the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ikramullah Khan said Pakistan is facing serious challenges from floods, natural disasters, and climate change. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy in collaboration with international organizations to overcome these issues.

He added that Hazara University’s faculty members and researchers possess vast expertise in scientific fields, and joint research partnerships can play a vital role in addressing climate-related challenges. He assured that the university would extend full support to IWMI’s research activities.

Briefing the delegation, Dr. Asif Javed, Head of the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, said IWMI’s project at Hazara University focuses on scientific measures to address the water crisis in Pakistan and the region.

Under this collaboration, initiatives such as a solar-powered drip irrigation system, water sensors, geotagging, and groundwater quality assessments have been introduced. He further informed that paid internships for MPhil scholars and training sessions for 12 faculty members have also been arranged.

Highlighting another achievement, Dr. Javed said that in partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), a state-of-the-art Knowledge and Research Centre has been established in the department at a cost of Rs. 4.8 million.

One graduate has already secured a paid internship, while other students are conducting research on Nature-Based Solutions (NBS). He also mentioned that a recharge well has been designed and will soon be implemented in the university.

Engr. Kifayat Zaman, Team Lead IWMI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, appreciated Hazara University’s support and highlighted the ongoing collaborative research activities. He said the recent international training workshops demonstrated the strong partnership between IWMI and Hazara University.