IWMI Expands Operation In KP For Addressing Water Governance, Management Challenges
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The International Water Management Institute (IWMI), a leading research-for-development organization, has expanded its operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by launching Water Resource Accountability Programme (WRAP) to assist provincial government in addressing critical water governance and management challenges.
The program, launched as a pilot project, is operational in two districts of KP: Charsadda, which relies on irrigated agriculture, and Mansehra, where agriculture depends on rainfall.
The WRAP initiative is designed to enhance water governance and management in Pakistan, enabling the country to adapt to climate change while promoting environmental sustainability. This approach emphasizes collaboration with provinces, research-driven insights, and media engagement, explained Dr. Mohshin Hafeez, Director of IWMI, during a briefing for journalists.
"The project addresses complex water governance issues such as unsustainable groundwater extraction, inefficient flood irrigation practices, inadequate water data systems, weak resource planning, and the impacts of climate change," said Dr. Hafeez.
Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Science Policy Advisor at IWMI Pakistan, highlighted that the country's water governance mechanisms are outdated and unable to address the growing complexities of water management, especially under the pressures of climate change.
Pakistan’s water resources have declined drastically, from 5,260 cubic meters per capita in 1951 to less than 1,000 cubic meters today, putting the country under severe water stress. Despite having one of the world's most extensive irrigation systems, inefficient governance has led to suboptimal utilization of this critical resource.
“WRAP aims to provide policymakers with evidence-based insights on water stress caused by misuse and climate change,” Dr. Ashraf added.
Since July 2024, IWMI has been collecting scientific data on water requirements in Charsadda and Mansehra. The insights will guide policy decisions, with the intention of scaling successful strategies to other districts, shared Engr Muhammad Naeem, IWMI's Science Policy Advisor for KP.
Efforts are also underway to build the capacity of officials in implementing water conservation policies such as Integrated Water Resources Management, the KP Water Act, and the KP Water Commission.
Engr Kifayat Zaman, Assistant Project Leader for KP, emphasized the importance of raising awareness among communities, particularly farmers, about water conservation. "Currently, there are no effective tools to monitor or regulate water usage, which leads to wastage," he said.
IWMI is also assisting the government in mapping and conserving existing water resources in KP, ensuring their sustainable utilization.
