IWMI Highlights Hidden Impact Of Climate Change On Human Mobility In South Punjab
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2024 | 06:49 PM
At a multi-stakeholder workshop in Lahore, IWMI convens government officials, researchers, civil society representatives, and development partners to deliberate on study’s findings
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2024) A study by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) has discussed the effects of climate-induced disasters on marginalised communities in regions like Sindh, Balochistan, and south Punjab.
The lack of reliable data on climate migration has left these communities largely ignored in national policies, underscoring the significance of this research for evidence-based decision-making.
Conducted as part of the CGIAR Initiative on Fragility, Conflict, and Migration (FCM), the study focuses on the plight of climate migrants and displaced persons in Rahim Yar Khan, a district severely affected by the 2022 floods and earlier droughts.
At a multi-stakeholder workshop in Lahore, IWMI convened government officials, researchers, civil society representatives, and development partners to deliberate on the study’s findings.
Dr Mohsin Hafeez, IWMI director of water, food and ecosystems, emphasized the urgency of addressing these crises. He said, “Climate change is not just an environmental challenge—it is a socio-economic crisis affecting livelihoods, food security, and human well-being. This workshop aims to promote dialogue and strengthen partnerships to create inclusive, adaptive policies that protect vulnerable communities.”
The event also featured the presentation of a Climate Change Vulnerability Index (CCVI) developed using data from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). This index offers a socio-economic and climatic profile of Rahim Yar Khan, helping to contextualize and quantify the district's vulnerabilities. Stakeholders encouraged IWMI to replicate this index in other districts for comparative learning and policy enhancement.
The study paints a stark picture of how climate events worsen existing vulnerabilities. Families already on the margins faced devastating losses of homes and livelihoods, compounded by rising costs of living that have made even basic necessities unaffordable.
Nearly 90% of surveyed households reported moderate to severe food insecurity. Access to clean water and sanitation was also severely limited, with almost 50% of respondents classified as water insecure and 70% relying on unimproved sanitation facilities.
Women and girls have borne the brunt of these challenges. Higher rates of food and water insecurity, as well as an increased prevalence of waterborne illnesses, have placed a disproportionate burden on female members of displaced households.
Participants recommended incorporating climate-migration dynamics into educational curricula to raise awareness and engage youth in community-level data collection. Representatives from civil society expressed interest in collaborating with IWMI to translate research findings into actionable insights for affected communities. Rescue 1122 officials shared their initiative of establishing Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) across Punjab and highlighted opportunities to integrate IWMI’s research into their training modules.
In concluding remarks, Mr Faisal Fareed, former Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Punjab, commended the study’s significance and remarked, “This study has provided us all with food for thought. Previously, I thought there were no major issues in Rahim Yar Khan related to migrant or displacement communities. Still, I see many problems that need addressing to help these vulnerable communities. These findings can help feed into district disaster management plans and national strategies.”
The Lahore workshop is part of IWMI’s ongoing efforts to share research findings and gather stakeholder feedback through consultations. The final workshop in this series will be held in Islamabad.
