IWMI, IFPRI to transform Indus Basin for sustainable development goals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) and the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) have joined forces to transform food, land, and water systems in the Indus Basin, aiming to enhance water productivity and advance sustainable development goals (SDGs).

At the heart of this initiative is the Environmental Flow (E-Flow) assessment of the Indus River basin, a crucial step towards ensuring sustainable water management.

Dr. Mohsin Hafeez, Director of Water, Food & Ecosystems at IWMI, underscores the inadequacy of attention to E-Flow in Pakistan, citing the absence of a dedicated department and a systematic approach to data gathering in the Indus Basin.

In response, a consultation has been initiated to address key questions for effective E-Flow assessment and management in Pakistan.

This includes understanding E-Flow requirements, identifying datasets, evaluating policies, establishing prioritization at Federal and provincial levels, and fostering collaboration on projects. Dr. Mohsin Hafeez emphasizes the urgency of this effort.

Recognizing the need for precise data, IWMI and the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) are set to employ an environmental flow model in the Indus Basin.

Anticipated outcomes from the consultation include an improved understanding of E-Flow requirements, identification of datasets, prioritization at various levels, information sharing on projects, and exploration of measures within the Water-Energy-Food-Climate Nexus. This collaborative endeavor aims to enhance decision-making, promote collaboration, and establish a unified approach for the effective assessment and management of E-Flow in Pakistan.