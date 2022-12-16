UrduPoint.com

IWMI Organizes Seminar On Challenges Of Climate Change

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :International Water Management Institute (IWMI), with the assistance of USAID, organized a one-day seminar regarding impact on agricultural land due to climate change, here at Crop Reporting Services on Friday.

The purpose of the seminar chaired by the Secretary Agriculture & Livestock, Dr Mohammad Israr was to search out modern techniques for combating the impacts of climate change on agriculture land, and increase the agriculture production.

Besides, all Director Generals (DGs) of all sectors of agriculture and livestock and representatives of IWMI, USAID and experts and researchers of the agriculture sector attended the seminar.

Speakers of the seminar highlighted the impact of climate change on saline soil and soil health of the fertile land, and presented their recommendations for increase in output of agricultural land.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Israr appreciated the efforts of IWMI and USAID for organizing the seminar.

He said that the development of the agriculture sector was the top priority of the provincial government and for which steps were being taken for utilizing the irrigation water in an efficient manner.

Dr Shahid Iqbal and speakers, while addressing the participants of the seminar, discussed ecological zones in detail, and Sumbal Ghaznavi gave briefing on saline and fertile lands.

