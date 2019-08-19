IWT instrument of peace not only between Pakistan-India but in region: Faisal Vawda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday said Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) was an instrument of peace not only between Pakistan and India but in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday said Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) was an instrument of peace not only between Pakistan and India but in the region.

He said if India does not fulfill its obligations, the treaty provides a complete mechanism to get justice for Pakistan. Moreover, the minister said incumbent government is vigilant and would exercise all options given in the treaty, said a press release.

Faisal Vawda expressed that according to Article XII, neither India nor Pakistan can unilaterally abrogate the treaty unless there is a modified and duly ratified treaty between the two countries.

The minister said the government has deep concern on overall attitude of India towards implementation of the Indus Treaty. Our Commissioner is the regular channel of communication with India under the agreement. He has conveyed serious concerns to the Indian Commissioner. As per the Indus Waters Treaty, India is obliged to provide the information of extraordinary floods.� Presently situation of flooding in the country at 12:00 pm Monday is as below according to which there is no location where rivers are in high flood, he added.� Dams levels and major rivers discharge (in Cusecs) situation at 1200 PST on August 19 were water inflow in river Indus at Tarbela was recorded as 211,000 cusecs against outflow of 208,800 cusecs with water level at 1549.

45 feet.

Water inflow in the River Jhelum at Mangla was recorded as 48,000 cusecs against outflow of 10,715 cusecs.

Similarly, water inflow in Kabul River at Warsak was recorded as 48,200 cusecs.

Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1549.45 feet, which was 163.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1213.85 feet, which was 173.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 268363, 367452 and 353287 cusecs respectively.

According to latest meteorological conditions, most parts of the country are cloudless however a cloud cell is present over Peshawar division, moving eastward. No significant weather is expected in most region of country for next six hours.The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) radars network is exposing light rain in upper catchment areas of Beas, Ravi and Chenab. River Sutlej at G.S.Wala is in rising trend.