IX, X practicals to be conducted from Aug 9

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :board of Secondary education Karachi on Sunday announced that the practicals of ninth and tenth classes, earlier suspended due to worsening COVID-19 pandemic situation in the city, will be conducted from August 9 to 17.

This decision came after an urgent and detailed meeting here on August 8, which was presided over by Sindh Minister for Boards and Universities Muhammad Ismail Rahu and Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah.

It was attended by the Secretaries of Colleges and Schools, and other senior officers of Sindh Education Department besides Chairmen of Boards of Examination of the province, said an official statement.

BSEK Chairman, Syed Sharaf Ali Shah has asserted that while holding the practicals the SOPs against COVID-19 will be strictly followed.