Izharul Haq dies after brief illness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Muhammad Izharul Haq, brother of former president General Muhammad Ziaul Haq died here on Monday evening after brief illness at a local hospital, said a press release.

He was father-in-law of Dr Waqar Chaudhry, former Director news of Associated Press of Pakistan.

He left behind a widow, three sons and three daughters.