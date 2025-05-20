J & K United Movement celebrates success of " Operation Banyan un Marsoos"

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th May, 2025) The Jammu and Kashmir United Movement, AJK Chapter has announced gratitude programs' schedule in AJK to celebrate success of " Operation Banyan un Marsoos" in all districts the state.

The organization took the decision in its organizational meeting held in Rawalakot AJK with Sardar Babar Hussain, President Jammu Kashmir United Movement. in the chair, said press release issued here.

The meeting was attended by a large number of representatives from the central and district leadership, as well as from the areas of all electoral Constituencies, union councils and ward levels including the central leaders Sardar Rizwan Hanif, General Secretary, Engineer Kashif Jamil, Information Secretary, Raja Amjad Zubair, and President Jammu and Kashmir United Ulema and Mashaikh Wing Mufti Abdullah Kashmiri.

The participants congratulated the central leadership and workers on the great success of Operation Banyan un Marsoos.

Sardar Rizwan Hanif, while speaking on this occasion, said that the land slide success of Pakistan, giving a befitting response to Indian aggression, was the result of the ideological stability of the movement, continuous struggle and sincere efforts.

"We are grateful to Allah Almighty who made us successful in this struggle," he added.

The meeting decided that thanksgiving ceremonies will be held across AJK at the division, district, constituency, union council and ward levels for the success of the "Operation Banyan un Marsoos" so that the workers and the public could further be connected to the goals of the grand Operation against the enemy.

The meeting set the targets for the distribution of sacrificial meat among the deserving and oppressed Muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha aimed at to benefit maximum of the needy class of people.

At the same time, the meeting also set schedule of immediate relief activities besides to meet the relief targets in the affected areas of the Ceasefire Line following the recent Indian aggression ensuring immediate support to the affected families.

The meeting prayed for the early success of the Kashmiris just and principled Movement for liberation of the oppressed Kashmiris from the Indian subjugation.

